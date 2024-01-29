Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 40,941 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. General Motors makes up about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. 10,685,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.