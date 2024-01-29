Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. 1,316,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

