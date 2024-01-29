Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust comprises about 1.4% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,242. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 127.78%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

