Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

