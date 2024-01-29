Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 97,877 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97,877 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $211,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

