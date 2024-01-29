Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 83,280 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.36% of Cactus worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

