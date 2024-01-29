Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $639.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

