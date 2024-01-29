Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 178,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 162,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 388,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

