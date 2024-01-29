Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,690 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 396,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $119.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

