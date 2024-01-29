Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 283,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

