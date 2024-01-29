Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,165 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.72 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.