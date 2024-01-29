Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,296 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

