Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 29,720 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.50% of Ziff Davis worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.