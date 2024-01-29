Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

