Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

