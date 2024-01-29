Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.