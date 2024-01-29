Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 616.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

