Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $815,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

