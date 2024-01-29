Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.45 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $547.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $597.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.