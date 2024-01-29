Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,356.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

