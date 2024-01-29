Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 744,323 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.