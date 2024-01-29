Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 250,087 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.44% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $65,919,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $31,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $29,235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $26,654,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $22,406,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

