Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CNH Industrial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.