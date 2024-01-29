Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $175.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

