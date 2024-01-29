Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $490.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.