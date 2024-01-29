Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.27. The company has a market cap of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

