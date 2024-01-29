Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 156,907 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,907 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

