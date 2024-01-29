Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

