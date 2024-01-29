Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

