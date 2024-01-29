Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

