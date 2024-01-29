Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,264.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 498,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

