Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AES by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,370,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 57.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AES by 176.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AES by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

