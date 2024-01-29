Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 5,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

