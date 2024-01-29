Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 29,452 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.