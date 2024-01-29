Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 104 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

