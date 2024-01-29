Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $475,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

AVB opened at $177.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.43.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

