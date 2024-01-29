Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $485.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.28. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.