Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

