Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $549.29 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.37.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

