Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,653 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

