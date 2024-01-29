Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 145 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of XPO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 52,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1,405.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 322,989 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 527.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $86.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.