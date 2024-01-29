FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 246,344 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.61.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 531.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 231,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 195,207 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

