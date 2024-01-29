Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 4.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 205,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 750,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

