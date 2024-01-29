First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 52.7% in January

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.87 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

