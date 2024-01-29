First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 6.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 336,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $210.95. The company had a trading volume of 344,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.