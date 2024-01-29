First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $240.21. The company had a trading volume of 252,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,024. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

