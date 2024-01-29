First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 274,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,309. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

