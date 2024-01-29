First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 124,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.58. 3,383,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,007. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

