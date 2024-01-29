First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 86,071 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 295.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 165,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

