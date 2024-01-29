First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. 713,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

